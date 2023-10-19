Hartford

Father of 11-month-old arrested after baby ingests fentanyl in Hartford: police

By Angela Fortuna

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

The father of an 11-month-old has been arrested after his child allegedly ingested fentanyl belonging to him, police said.

Authorities were called to Connecticut Children's for an overdose involving a baby early Tuesday morning.

Police learned that the baby had ingested fentanyl that belonged to 46-year-old Angel Luis Gonzalez. The child's mother told officers that she found the baby lying on top of Gonzalez, unresponsive around 12 a.m.

The mother allegedly found a white bag with a blue pill near the father's pocket, who later told police that the pill was his.

Gonzalez faces risk of injury charges. He appeared in court Tuesday and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
