Newtown

Father of Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia Arrested in April by Newtown Police

Robert Manfredonia booking photo
Newtown Police Department

The father of the UConn student accused of two murders and an abduction in Connecticut over the weekend was arrested by Newtown police in April.

Robert Manfredonia, 54, the father of suspect Peter Manfredonia, was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and sale/delivery of liquor to a minor, according to a Newtown police report.

Newtown police said Robert Manfredonia turned himself into police headquarters on April 28 after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

Local

water safety 26 mins ago

Safety Key as Water Temperatures Remain Cold While Air Temps Climb

New Canaan 53 mins ago

Northbound Side of Merritt Parkway Closed in New Canaan

Manfredonia's son is currently the subject of a multi-state manhunt after being accused of killings in Willington and Derby.

Robert Manfredonia was processed and released on a $50,000 bond, police said.

He is scheduled to be in court on July 1 in Waterbury.

On Monday night, Peter Manfredonia's family urged him to surrender.

Michael Dolan, the lawyer representing Peter Manfredonia's parents, asked him to turn himself in to police because "it is time to let the healing process begin."

Dolan, who said Peter Manfredonia will continue to have the love and support of his family, addressed their son directly in the news conference held Monday night.

"From your parents... 'We love you. It's time to turn yourself in,' Dolan said.

The family lawyer said Peter Manfredonia has struggled with mental health issues over the past few years and has sought the help of family and therapists.

Peter Manfredonia's parents have not had any contact with him, according to Dolan.

Peter Manfredonia graduated from Newtown High School with high honors, and he was an athlete, according to Dolan. He was accepted into the Honor's Program at the University of Connecticut.

This article tagged under:

Newtown
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us