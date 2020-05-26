Father of Murder Suspect Peter Manfredonia Arrested in April by Newtown Police

The father of the UConn student accused of two murders and an abduction in Connecticut over the weekend was arrested by Newtown police in April.

Robert Manfredonia, 54, the father of suspect Peter Manfredonia, was arrested on charges of second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child, and sale/delivery of liquor to a minor, according to a Newtown police report.

Newtown police said Robert Manfredonia turned himself into police headquarters on April 28 after learning of a warrant for his arrest.

Manfredonia's son is currently the subject of a multi-state manhunt after being accused of killings in Willington and Derby.

Robert Manfredonia was processed and released on a $50,000 bond, police said.

He is scheduled to be in court on July 1 in Waterbury.

On Monday night, Peter Manfredonia's family urged him to surrender.

Michael Dolan, the lawyer representing Peter Manfredonia's parents, asked him to turn himself in to police because "it is time to let the healing process begin."

Dolan, who said Peter Manfredonia will continue to have the love and support of his family, addressed their son directly in the news conference held Monday night.

"From your parents... 'We love you. It's time to turn yourself in,' Dolan said.

The family lawyer said Peter Manfredonia has struggled with mental health issues over the past few years and has sought the help of family and therapists.

Peter Manfredonia's parents have not had any contact with him, according to Dolan.

Peter Manfredonia graduated from Newtown High School with high honors, and he was an athlete, according to Dolan. He was accepted into the Honor's Program at the University of Connecticut.