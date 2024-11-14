Father of Sandy Hook victim sees victory after Alex Jones' Infowars sold at auction

This has been a long and difficult journey for the families who sued Alex Jones, including Robbie Parker.

And while he calls Thursday’s auction result a victory, he’s aware the fight with Alex Jones is likely far from over.

“I'm excited. This is, this is a really big day for us,” Parker said.

Parker’s six-year-old daughter Emilie was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.

He was among the eight families who took on Alex Jones in court.

Parker says he wanted to stop Jones from hurting other people and considers it a win for Jones to lose his business.

“This is something we've been working really hard for a really long time, and it's not been an easy path, and it's been uphill, it feels like the whole time, but so to kind of be able to claim this victory is exactly what it is, and it feels really good,” Parker said.

Parker had become a target of Alex Jones on his Infowars show and was falsely accused of a being a crisis actor.

Following threats, he was forced to move his family out of state.

“He immediately made me a target for people to hate, and they came after me. So within days of losing my daughter in a horrific school shooting, I'm now being inundated with threats and stuff from conspiracy theorists,” Parker said.

Parker felt like to protect himself and his family he pulled away, disconnecting from his loved ones and sacrificing his voice.

Being able to speak his truth was an important moment for him in the courtroom in Connecticut in 2022.

“I needed to reclaim that, and I needed to reclaim Emilie's memory, and opening myself up in the trial and finding my voice and testifying,” Parker said.

That trial led to a blockbuster verdict and an overwhelming moment for Parker with Jones eventually ordered to pay $1.4 billion to the families.

Now comes the sale of Jones’ Infowars assets.

“We've taken away the business that he created for 30 years, but we're still going to have to be vigilant to make sure that he's held accountable,” Parker said.

Parker has now written a book called "A Father’s Fight" where he shares his journey about taking on Jones and reclaiming the truth about Sandy Hook.

“Finding your voice and being able to connect to who you are again, brings a lot of healing, and that's a very powerful, important message,” Parker said.

It’s a message he hopes resonates with others who might be suffering in silence.

And as Parker worked through grief, he also saw the book as a way to honor Emilie.

“Fighting to protect her memory is what I felt like I needed to do as a father,” Parker said.

Parker says what keeps him going in this battle for truth is being curious about himself and others’ motivations.

"A Father’s Fight" is set to be released on Tuesday.