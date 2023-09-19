Father saves daughter after their home catches fire in Branford

A father and daughter are recovering after their home caught fire in Branford Tuesday night.

The fire department responded to a home on Totoket Road at about 6 p.m. after receiving a call for help.

A man and his daughter were home when a fire broke out. They were both outside on the second floor deck when the father smelt smoke and went inside, according to Fire Chief Tom Mahoney.

He tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but it had already advanced. Fire officials said the homeowner was able to escape but when he went downstairs to get the extinguisher, the fire had spread to the point where the daughter couldn't get out.

That's when the father used a ladder to climb up and get his daughter down from the deck. The father suffered minor burns and refused treatment, according to Mahoney.

Responding crews found fire coming from just about every window on the second floor. A live wire burnt off from the flames and landed in the middle of the road.

Fire crews said most of the damage is isolated to the second floor and didn't spread to the attic. There is water damage on the first floor. The fire is under investigation.