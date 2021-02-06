Favarh Helps 21 Adults Move Into New Apartments

It's the beginning of a new chapter for some 21 adults who for the very first time are moving out of mom's and dad's house and settling into their very own apartment.

Favarh, along with the state, is providing the adults who have intellectual developmental disabilities with a safe and secure housing environment at the Bear Woods Apartment complex in Canton.

The apartment complex is designed to offer affordable apartments for the individuals living inside the units. The 10 apartments designed for the 21 adults offer walk-in showers and technology controlled stovetops to help prevent food from burning when residents walk away.

The units are designed to make life less stressful and more secure and it's the organization's latest initiative to offer the adults a sense of autonomy.

"We've built-in accessibility features that make it really easy for people to get around in the apartment and in the building," said Stephen Morris, executive director of Favarh. "We want to allow each individual with the opportunity to develop that level of independence and let parents know their kids are going to be safe and secure for the rest of their lives."

Nick Sinacori is one of 21 adults and is both excited and appreciative of the opportunity.

"I think it's going to be really fun and exciting to be here," said Sinacori. "It's the best and it's going to be awesome."

Suzanne Sinacori tells NBC Connecticut she's excited to see her son develop a sense of independence while living in a safe facility.

"It's a very big safety net and as a parent of a special needs individual and young adult, it's important to know that they're in a safe environment," said Sinacori. "It's going to be odd not having any of my kids in the house but I'm excited about their future."

The 21 adults were notified that they had been selected to move-in - in January of 2020. Each family submitted an application to get the chance to move into the apartments.

The 21 adults are also employed at BeanZ Cafe in Avon, serve as warehouse personnel at U.S. Electrical Services in Middletown and work on the kitchen crew at Hospital for Special Care in New Britain.