State police, good Samaritans rescue newborn fawns near Route 8 in Torrington

Connecticut State Police - Troop B North Canaan

State police helped rescue two newborn fawns that were abandoned and getting a bit too close to traffic on Route 8 in Torrington, according to state police.

Trooper Veras responded to Route 8, near exit 51, on Saturday and found two fawns with help from a group of people who had stopped because they were concerned, according to state police. State Environmental Conservation Police also responded.

Crews searched but could not find the mother and they determined that the fawns had been abandoned.

The babies had been born within the last 24 hours, so they are cannot yet care for themselves and they were taken to a wildlife rehabilitation center for care, according to state police.

