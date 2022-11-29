FBI Increases Reward Amid Search for Naugatuck Father Accused of Murdering Baby Girl

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has increased their reward amid the search for a man suspected of killing his 11-month-old daughter in Naugatuck earlier this month.

The baby girl, Camilla Francisquini, had been choked, stabbed and dismembered, Naugatuck police said.

Authorities have obtained an arrest warrant that charges 31-year-old Christopher Francisquini with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor.

Bond for Francisquini has been set at $5 million.

The FBI offers a reward of up to $25,000 for info leading to the arrest & conviction of Christopher A. Francisquini, wanted by the State of Connecticut in connection with the murder of his 11-month-old daughter on November 18, 2022, in Naugatuck, CT: https://t.co/vjX8IOKYmi pic.twitter.com/pc8InnAuzy — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) November 29, 2022

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to Francisquini's capture and prosecution. The reward was increased from $10,000 Tuesday.

Federal authorities also released new pictures of Francisquini's tattoos, seen in the pictures above.

This past weekend, Camilla was laid to rest in a private ceremony surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Last week, Naugatuck police revealed more information about the case and Police Chief C. Colin McAllister called the crime "horrific and gruesome." The baby girl died of neck compressions and stab wounds, police said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

McAllister said it is one of the most difficult and trying cases they have ever had to investigate. Investigators identified Francisquini as a possible suspect and began searching for him.

Police said Francisquini and the baby's biological mother had been involved in a dispute in Waterbury before Naugatuck police were called and that is when Francisquini's GPS monitor was removed in what police was an effort to evade law enforcement.

Francisquini lived in the home on Millville Avenue with his daughter, according to police.

The car Francisquini was believed to be driving was found abandoned on Interstate 91 in New Haven near exit 8. Officers searched the area of Foxon Boulevard but didn't find him.

Francisquini is described as being 6-feet tall and weighs 230 pounds. Police said he is known to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history that spans a decade. He was on special parole and a tracking device has been cut off, police said.

Anyone with information Francisquini's whereabouts is asked to call Naugatuck Police Department at (203) 729-5221 or through the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.