FBI Offers $25K Reward for Information on ‘Armed and Dangerous' Suspect in Robberies

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a man suspected in a series of robberies throughout the state.

Connecticut State Police said that 23-year-old Christian Velez is wanted in connection with a series of Hobbs Act robberies that began on September 2. In at least one he brandished a firearm, according to the FBI.

Christian Velez

The Hobbs Act looks at robbery or extortion crimes that affect interstate or foreign commerce.

Velez has multiple Connecticut arrest warrants and a federal arrest warrant, according to police. He should be considered armed and dangerous and an escape risk, according to the FBI notice, and "may have violent tendancies."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the FBI's New Haven Field Office at 203-503-5580. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

