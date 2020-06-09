The FBI and Boston police are looking to identify two men seen who may have information about the vandalism and arson of a Boston police cruiser last Sunday night.

Footage released by the agencies highlights the men, whose names aren't yet known, near the cruiser, which went up in flames as unrest took hold in downtown Boston the night of Sunday, May 31, following a massive, peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd.

The cruiser had been operated by two Boston officers, who responded to a call during the protests at 9:25 p.m. and parked it near Beantown Pub, off Boston Common by Suffolk University, police said.

A short time later, several people were seen breaking the cruiser's windows and eventually setting it on fire. Footage of the cruiser fire was captured on live TV amid coverage of the unrest.

After hours of peaceful protests, a Boston police cruiser has been set on fire downtown.

Newly released surveillance footage and enhanced photographs show two men authorities are looking to question in regards to the incident.

Prior to the vandalism, the two officers said in a police report, they were attacked by protesters, according to police. One had his helmet damaged and body camera ripped off.

The officers said in their report that other protesters jumped in to stop the attack but not before one of the officers was punched by multiple people.

Those officers were eventually able to get to a safe location, police said.

The vandalism incident remains under investigation by the FBI Boston Division, the Boston Police Department and the Boston Fire Department. The FBI released more information on the men seen in the video here.

Anyone who has information on the identity of the men in the images or the vandalism to the cruiser is urged to contact the FBI at 857-386-2000. Tips can also be submitted on the FBI's website.