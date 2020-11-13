FBI Wanted to Arrest Epstein at Beauty Pageant 1 Year Before Plea Deal Cut

Epstein was judging the pageant in the Virgin Islands

1154618940
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images (File)

The FBI wanted to arrest Jeffrey Epstein while he was judging a beauty pageant in the Virgin Islands seven months before he signed a non-prosecution deal that shielded him from federal sex crime charges, a Justice Department report says.

The 347-page report obtained by NBC News expands on an executive summary released Thursday of a probe into a more than decade-old sex abuse investigation of Epstein

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility found that former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who oversaw the case when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida in the mid-2000s, exercised “poor judgment” but did not engage in misconduct.

Local

Bradley International Airport 29 mins ago

On-Time Arrival? Bradley Airport Transportation Center Project Ahead of Schedule

Darien 35 mins ago

10-Year-Old Darien Native Becomes Nationally Recognized Chess Player

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us