FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Narcan, CT Groups Continue Efforts to Increase Access 

Trisha Rios believes naloxone, a life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, should be everywhere. She rarely leaves the house without it.

"Because it saves lives," said Rios, a recovery navigator with New London-based NLC Cares. “I have done five reversals myself and I have seen the difference it makes with having it out in the community and having people know what it is.”

Now, for the first time, people will be able to walk into stores and purchase naloxone with out a prescription.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved the over-the-counter sale of a version of naloxone, sold by drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions under the brand name Narcan.

“Today’s approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it’s available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country. We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf wrote in a statement.

A spokesperson for the drug maker told NBC Connecticut they have not determined a price for the over-the-counter sale at this point. According to a press release, the company expects Narcan to be available over-the-counter by late summer.

Community groups in Connecticut, including NLC Cares, praised the move and said they hope that over-the-counter-sales will help increase access to naloxone and decrease stigma.

“It can’t hurt you, it can only help in the case of an overdose," said Jennifer Muggeo, deputy director at Ledge Light Health District. “Naloxone saves lives. Simply put.”

Ledge Light Health District, working with NLC Cares navigators, has worked to saturate the community with naloxone for several years. Their work to provide free and easily accessible naloxone to the community will continue.

"While they can now legally walk in and purchase it over the counter, they may not have the financial mans to do so and we don't want it to stand in the way of saving anybody's life," said Muggeo.

Recently, the group began installing naloxone boxes in locations across southeastern Connecticut. Two boxes are located in New London, Waterford has two boxes, and two boxes are planned for locations in Groton.

People are invited to walk up to the box and take naloxone at any hour of the day. The box has instructions on how to use the naloxone, along with a QR code that directs people to a video.

NLC Cares has also partnered with Waterford Ambulance to provide crews with Narcan on hand. The ambulance crews have carried naloxone for years. Now, they carry special kits that are meant for the public. Anyone who wants a kit can have one. They have special stickers on their vehicles letting people know that they carry it.

“People have seen the sticker and asked if we do have Narcan on hand and we say absolutely and we give it to them and it makes it easy," said Mark Greczkowski, director of operations for the Waterford Ambulance Service.

The crews can also leave the kits behind after responding to an overdose. According to Greczkowski, many times after an overdose patients will refuse further treatment.

"With us leaving a spare kit behind, if they need a second dose, they now have it available," said Greczkowski.

The kits also include fentanyl test strips, gloves, instructions and information on recovery resources. The crews have been carrying the kits for about two weeks now.

“Oh it is going to save lives- without a doubt," said Greczkowski. "I’m sure already these kits have been used.”

Reliance Health in Norwich has also been working to ease access to naloxone. For years, they have been providing the lifesaving medication for free.

Their recovery coaches hope that the over-the-counter approval will help increase access even more, but they will also continue their work regardless.

"And get it out to as many people as possible," said Deanna Delaney, a recovery coach with Reliance Health.