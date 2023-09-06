FDA warns raw oysters harvested from Groton area could be contaminated

The FDA is warning people not to eat raw oysters that were harvested from the Groton Approved area in Connecticut at the end of August and for restaurants and food retailers that purchased them not to serve or sell them because of potential contamination.

The oysters were harvested from the Groton Approved area in Connecticut from Aug. 28 through Aug. 30.

The FDA issued a warning to people as well as restaurants and food retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia and said consumers should not eat the oysters and restaurants and food retailers should not sell oysters harvested from the area during that timeframe from dealers CT-393-SS, AQ, CT-004-SS, AQ, and CT-020-SS, AQ with lots, L-30 and L-26B1.

The FDA said oysters were directly distributed to retailers and distributors in the five states and they might have been distributed further from these states.

While no information has been released on the possible contamination, the state Department of Agriculture said Vibrio has not been found in any shellfish in the state.

The state Department of Agriculture website says vibrio bacteria naturally occurs in coastal waters and they are more abundant during the summer as the water warms.

They said there are multiple Vibrio species that can cause human illness, but the most talked about currently in CT is Vibrio vulnificus, which can cause severe infections when open cuts and wounds are exposed to water containing the bacteria.

The FDA said the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Aquaculture initiated an emergency precautionary closure of two approved harvest areas on Aug. 31 because sample results showed potential contamination and all impacted commercial harvesters agreed to voluntarily recall products harvested in Groton Approved area from Aug. 28 through Aug. 30.

They said the affected area will remain closed until the source of contamination is identified and corrected and the CT Department of Agriculture has collected acceptable sample results to reopen the area.

Symptoms of food poisoning

The FDA said contaminated oysters can cause illness, especially if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems.

They warn that food contaminated with pathogens might look, smell, and taste normal, but people who eat them who experience symptoms of food poisoning should contact their healthcare provider.

The most common symptoms of food poisoning are

diarrhea

stomach pain or cramps

nausea

vomiting

fever

Symptoms may start within a few hours or may take a few days and can last for a few hours or several days.

How to report a reaction

To report an illness or serious allergic reaction, you can:

Call an FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinator if you wish to speak directly to a person about your problem.

Complete an electronic Voluntary MedWatch form online.

Complete a paper Voluntary MedWatch form that can be mailed to FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/fcic for additional consumer and industry assistance.