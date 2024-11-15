Connecticut to receive $291 million for transportation, infrastructure projects

Connecticut will be receiving nearly $291 million from the federal government for several transportation and infrastructure projects.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration said it is investigating nearly $1.5 billion for 19 projects along the Northeast Corridor, including nearly $291 million for five projects in Connecticut through the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The Federal Railroad Administration said these are the five projects in Connecticut that will receiving funding in this round:

Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project: Springfield Line - up to $8 million

Amtrak

The proposal is for project planning for replacement of the 120-year-old Connecticut River Bridge on the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield corridor in Windsor Locks.

Cos Cob Bridge Replacement Planning Study - up to $6,417,600

Connecticut Department of Transportation

The proposal is to explore options to replace the 120-year-old movable Cos Cob Bridge over the Mianus River in Greenwich.

Hartford Line Rail Program Double Track Phase 3B Project - up to $102 million

Connecticut Department of Transportation

The proposal includes construction to track, signals, and grade crossings in three segments totaling 6.2 miles of the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield corridor.

The Federal Railroad Administration said the work will focus on segments in West Hartford-Hartford, Windsor-Windsor Locks, and Enfield to add double- track and expand rail capacity, allowing more frequent future service and increased speeds. They said the project is expected to improve safety and reduce delays caused by single-track capacity constraints. This award contributes additional funding to the project selected under the under the FY22-23 FSP-NEC Notice of Funding Opportunity.

Hartford Station Relocation Project - up to $2,560,000

Connecticut Department of Transportation

“The proposed project is for project planning lifecycle stage activities to refine the alternatives for construction of a new Hartford train station and multimodal hub with associated realignment and double tracking of 2.1 miles of the New Haven-Hartford-Springfield corridor in Hartford, CT.”

The Federal Railroad Administration said this will be to prepare the project to proceed to later stages of development.

Track Improvement and Mobility Enhancement - up to $172 million

Connecticut Department of Transportation

The proposal is for the first phase of construction, which includes replacement of 88 catenary structures, addition of four new crossovers and replacement of the Longbrook Avenue Roadway bridge along a three-mile segment of New Haven Line, between Bridgeport and Stratford.

The Federal Railroad Administration said the existing structures are up to 100 years old and need to be replaced.

The administration said the award builds upon a prior FY22-23 FSP-NEC selection for project development and final design activities.