Federal aid approved to help people, businesses affected by catastrophic flooding

The Biden Administration has approved a major disaster declaration following last month's historic flooding in western Connecticut, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

Lamont formally submitted the request to President Joe Biden seeking a major disaster declaration earlier this month.

The approval unlocks Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to help those affected by the flooding.

The governor's office said the approval of funds will help homeowners and businesses in Fairfield, Litchfield, and New Haven counties that sustained catastrophic damage after severe flooding on Aug. 18.

In his request, Lamont specifically requested approval of the Individual Assistance Program, which reimburses homeowners and businesses for some of the costs of repairing damage to uninsured private property.

The assistance includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, according to the governor's office.

“This historic weather event caused significant damage to homes and businesses in western Connecticut, and the approval of this major disaster declaration means that individuals will be able to access federal funding to support their recovery efforts, particularly when it comes to the rebuilding of uninsured infrastructure,” Lamont said in a news release on Friday. “I appreciate President Biden for approving this declaration, which will be a major benefit for the people who were impacted by this storm. I also thank FEMA and the Small Business Administration for working with my administration to make this declaration possible.”

In his letter to Biden on Sept. 9, Lamont noted that the FEMA preliminary damage assessments determined that the storm destroyed 19 homes.

Additionally, 170 homes suffered major damage, with an additional 133 homes deemed inaccessible, and 615 homes were found to have suffered minor damage per FEMA guidelines, with an additional 1,049 homes affected, the letter stated.

The Small Business Administration's preliminary damage assessment found that 77 businesses suffered major damages and 51 businesses received minor damages.

Residents and business owners who suffered damage in the affected areas can apply for assistance here or by calling FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362).