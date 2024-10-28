Federal aid to help towns in need of assistance after catastrophic flooding

Federal funding approved by the Biden administration regarding historic flooding in August has been changed to include some towns in need of assistance, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) alerted the governor that towns in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties, as well as state government and certain nonprofit organizations, can now apply for federal reimbursement of 75% of costs associated with repairing and rebuilding public infrastructure.

This applies to roads, bridges, rail lines, schools, parks and more, as well as the costs associated with towns' emergency response and protective measures, according to Lamont's office.

The Biden Administration previously approved a major disaster declaration following August's historic flooding in western Connecticut.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Lamont formally submitted a request to President Joe Biden seeking a major disaster declaration in early September.

The governor's office said the approval of funds helps homeowners and businesses that sustained catastrophic damage after severe flooding on Aug. 18.

The Individual Assistance Program - which reimburses homeowners and businesses for some of the costs of repairing damage to uninsured private property - was previously approved.

The Hazard Mitigation Program - which provides state and local governments with funding for taking action to reduce or eliminate long-term risk - was also approved.

Lamont estimates that state and local governments in Fairfield, Litchfield and New Haven counties experienced roughly $14.3 million in damage to public infrastructure. Much of the damage impacted the transportation system.

“Approval of this program will be a relief to many towns that experienced significant damage to public infrastructure from this storm, especially to roads and bridges that were completely destroyed and needed swift rebuilding to ensure that residents who live in these areas have access to critical routes," Lamont said in a statement.

In Lamont's initial letter to Biden on Sept. 9, he noted that the FEMA preliminary damage assessments determined that the storm destroyed 19 homes.

Additionally, 170 homes suffered major damage, with an additional 133 homes deemed inaccessible, and 615 homes were found to have suffered minor damage per FEMA guidelines, with an additional 1,049 homes affected.

The Small Business Administration's preliminary damage assessment found that 77 businesses suffered major damages and 51 businesses received minor damages.

Lamont's office said they will be in touch with town officials in the impacted areas to ensure they have information on how to apply for federal assistance.

Residents and business owners who suffered damage in the affected areas can apply for assistance here or by calling FEMA at 800-621-FEMA (3362).