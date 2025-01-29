Federal funding freeze memo causing concern and pushback in Connecticut

At the Urban League of Greater Hartford, serving the community is part of their mission. Fulfilling that obligation involves getting federal funds.

A push from the Trump administration to pause that funding is creating concern.

“You start questioning, how’s that going to impact us, either now as a result of this or downstream because of some other thing to come,” David Hopkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Hartford, said.

He said the Urban League gets 25% of its funding from Washington which is used to support a number of programs.

“Our youth development program gets a lot of funding from the federal government, so there is an impact that we could potentially see,” he said.

A vaguely-worded memo issued by the Office of Management and Budget said the administration will be conducting an across-the-board review to root out progressive initiatives.

Some government portals show grants could be delayed because of this review. The White House clarified it’s not a blanket pause.

“Social Security benefits, Medicare benefits, food stamps, welfare benefits, assistance that is going directly to individuals will not be impacted by this pause,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Connecticut Democrats say they’re taking action with the state joining a lawsuit to block the freeze. They say it’s unconstitutional and hurting everyday people.

“These are real people. These are Americans!” Rep. John Larson said.

House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora and Senate Republican Leader Stephen Harding pushed back, saying Democrats are overreacting:

“The President’s federal funding pause is far from the doomsday scenario Democrats are peddling. Their claims are nothing more than an attempt to gaslight Connecticut residents.”

While a federal judge temporarily blocked the order from taking effect, nonprofits like the Urban League say they’re committed to serving the community with or without funding.

“You got to figure it out because there are still people who have needs,” Hopkins said.

The judge’s order to halt the funding freeze will last until at least Monday afternoon and will only apply to any existing programs currently getting federal money.