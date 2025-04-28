UConn

Federal government restores visas for 13 UConn students: university  

The federal government has restored visas for 13 UConn international students, according to the university.

Twelve current students and one recent graduate who was completing postgraduate training recently had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records terminated, which UConn said threatened to cause serious disruptions in their academic careers.

Absent some other unexpected change, the 13 students should be able to resume their studies and work at UConn uninterrupted, according to the university.

