Federal lawmakers to join Pratt & Whitney workers on picket lines

Pratt & Whitney workers are on the picket lines on Friday for the fifth day in a strike and some federal lawmakers are joining them.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union (IAM) said more than 3,000 members from Pratt & Whitney’s East Hartford and Middletown locations are on strike.

Union members said they will not let up until company leaders come back to the negotiating table.

“All of us like our work. All of us enjoy coming to work every day. It's very important we keep people in the air. We have to be accurate. We have to make sure we know what we're doing. And we want to keep it here and keep going with that, with the jobs that we have,” said Thomas Tassmer Jr., a union steward with IAM Local 1746, and Airflow Cell Operator at Pratt & Whitney.

Union members said they’re striking for stronger wages, benefits and most importantly, job security. This, after Pratt & Whitney opened a plant in Ashville, North Carolina. Union workers said when that happened in 2022, they lost opportunities and overtime.

“I'm at the end of the road. I only got a couple more years to go. But these kids that just got hired, they need to work here another 30, 40 years,” said Mark Nati, who’s been employed at Pratt & Whitney since 1985, now working as a jet engine inspector.

Pratt & Whitney said they do competitively compensate their workers while ensuring the company can grow in a competitive marketplace. They also said they’re offering better retirement savings and more days off.

The company sent a message directly to those on strike, saying in part, “We obviously prefer to have our skilled and dedicated workforce building dependable engines, which is why we are proposing a contract that keeps you among the highest paid in the region and industry and why we’ve invested - and continue to invest - hundreds of millions of dollars in Connecticut. We will continue to operate our facilities during what we hope is a short disruption to ensure our skilled workforce has good, secure jobs to return to once we reach a resolution.”

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro visited IAM Local 1746 on the picket lines to show support.

“This is a simple premise here. It’s about respect and dignity for workers,” Rep. DeLauro said.

IAM Union International President Brian Bryant is also visiting Local IAM members in East Hartford on Friday afternoon.

You can read the full Pratt & Whitney statement here.