Federal Pell Grants of some CT students are ‘inadvertently rescinded'

Several students who received federal Pell Grants last year recently got a message saying the money had been rescinded.

The chief of staff for Connecticut State Community College said the error message was not related to any action on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education, and certain grants were "inadvertently rescinded."

They went on to say that they're actively working with their provider, who is assisting other colleges nationwide to resolve the issue.

Pell Grants impacted by the error will be fully reinstated and students won't have to repay any resulting balance.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

All students affected by the error have been notified.