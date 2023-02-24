Manchester

FedEx Driver Allegedly Assaulted, Robbed While Making Delivery in Manchester

By Angela Fortuna

A FedEx driver was allegedly assaulted and robbed while delivering a package at a Manchester home Thursday evening.

Police said they're investigating the incident that happened on Lydall Street around 5 p.m.

The incident was captured on a resident's Ring camera.

The driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention, according to police.

The incident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

