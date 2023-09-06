Feds approve disaster declaration for floods that damaged Connecticut farms in July

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a federal disaster declaration due to the heavy rains that caused damage to farms and crops across Connecticut in July.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the approval of the disaster declaration on Wednesday.

“This has been a tough year for Connecticut’s farmers with severe weather events causing significant crop damage and resulting in production losses that are financially impacting these small, locally owned businesses,” Gov. Lamont said in a news release. “The approval of this federal agriculture disaster declaration means that farmers will have access to support so they can continue their incredibly valuable operations."

Heavy rains caused rivers to come up over their banks in July, spilling onto farmlands and damaging crops.

The state estimated about 2,000 acres of crops were destroyed, costing farmers several million dollars in losses.

“This season has been one of the most challenging in recent memory and I appreciate the USDA for approving Governor Lamont’s request,” Connecticut Agriculture Commissioner Bryan Hurlburt said. “Farmers who have experienced losses may be eligible for additional USDA programs, with increased flexibilities, to help offset the losses."

Connecticut farmers will have eight months to apply for emergency loans.

Farmers who want to apply for assistance must contact their local Farm Services Agency office, according to Lamont's office.