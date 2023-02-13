Feds Grant CT Nearly $19 Million to Address Contaminants Like PFAS in Drinking Water

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted Connecticut nearly $19 million to address emerging contaminants such as PFAS in the state's drinking water.

The funding, which amounts to $18,914,000, is a part of President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It'll allocate money to the state in an effort to combat contaminants like Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, or PFAS, which is more commonly known as firefighting foam.

The type of foam used to be allowed in routine firefighting situations, but it's since been banned. This is because PFAS is a group of chemicals that can be dangerous if it gets into rivers and groundwater.

States and territories will receive these grants through an EPA grant program and will "promote access to safe and clean water in small, rural and disadvantaged communities while supporting local economies."

"Too many American communities, especially those that are small, rural, or underserved, are suffering from exposure to PFAS and other harmful contaminants in their drinking water," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. "Thanks to President Biden's leadership, we are investing in America and providing billions of dollars to strengthen our nation's water infrastructure while safeguarding people's health and boosting local economies."

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law invests $5 billion over five years to help communities reduce PFAS contamination.

The money will be used for prioritizing infrastructure and sourcing water treatments, as well as conducting water quality testing.

"This $18 million for Connecticut is an important investment to safeguard public health. PFAS is in our cooking utensils, furniture, cosmetics and most dangerously — in our drinking water. This funding will help improve access to clean water in communities across Connecticut and I applaud President Biden and the EPA for making this much needed investment to combat PFAS pollution," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

