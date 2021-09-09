Feds Sign Off on Sports Betting, Online Gaming in Connecticut

The federal government has signed off on plans for sports betting and online gaming in Connecticut, the governor confirmed in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the US Bureau of Indian Affairs informed him they have given final approval to the revisions to the gaming compacts between the state, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe and the Mohegan Tribe.
The state had already approved sports betting and online gaming through the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, the Mohegan Tribe and the Connecticut Lottery. General Assembly has signed off on regulations as proposed by the Department of Consumer Protection. And the state and its partners have already reached deals with vendors like Draft Kings and Fan Duel. The federal sign-off was a key step to make the offerings available, which now allows DCP to continue with licensing and to review the certification process.
"This critical step in the process of modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut ensures that our state will have a competitive, nation-leading marketplace for wagering both in-person and online," the governor tweeted.
The governor said that it is anticipated sports wagering and online gaming will be available in October.