FEMA Approves Funding for Mental Health Program Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The federal government has approved a request from the governor for funding of a mental health program for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved another part of his request for federal help to deal with the public health crisis.

The new approval includes funding for crisis counseling under the “individual assistance” category, which his office said will help support mental health initiatives designed to benefit individuals affected by the pandemic.

“This pandemic is having an impact on nearly every segment of our society and daily lives, and that includes mental health services,” Lamont said in a statement. “Approval in this category of aid will mean a lot to so many people living in our state, and I appreciate FEMA’s approval. I also thank the members of Connecticut’s Congressional delegation who have been helping to advocate for this aid on our behalf.”

FEMA previously approved the governor’s request for public assistance for Connecticut, allowing impacted state agencies, municipalities, and tribal nations to be reimbursed by the federal government for 75 percent of the costs associated with their response and emergency protective measures.

A supplemental request from the governor to increase that reimbursement to 100 percent is still pending.

Lamont’s office said FEMA is reviewing other requests, including disaster unemployment assistance, disaster case management, disaster legal services, child care assistance, and funeral assistance.