FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set to open in Southbury

A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Center is set to open in Southbury on Wednesday. It will be a place for families to stop by to get help applying for federal assistance after the deadly flooding in August.

State officials said the temporary facility will offer resources to get people connected to help from the federal government.

To do this, you have to apply and upload documents, which can be a bit of a tedious process for some people who don't have access to proper technology, internet or may have questions about the application.

Officials said FEMA and U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) representatives will be on-hand to assist those who need it. The facility will also have accommodations for people with disabilities or functional needs.

This aid is critical for many people who lost or had severe damage to their homes or businesses.

"You are eligible for as a homeowner, including housing repair up to $42,500 and then also other needs assistance, which is an area that's very important. It could be some assistance for things like hot water heaters or furnaces or things like that, as well as rental assistance and possibly as well relocation assistance," said Brenda Bergeron of the CT Dept. of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Once you fill out the application, Bergeron says a FEMA inspector will then come to your house to assess the damage.

Max Ahmed, who had just opened his family business with his father three weeks before the floods, says this help is welcomed.

"He had worked a long time as a cabbie, so for him, investing in a retail business was a big dream come true, and then being facing that problem right after when you're opening was a big challenge for us. But with the help, we're going to order a replacement for a soft serve machine, which got damaged with the power on and off. So I'm very thankful for that," Ahmed said.

The Disaster Recovery Center opens at 8 a.m. at Southbury Town Hall and will be open seven days a week.

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for disaster aid. It can be done online here, through the FEMA mobile app or by calling the FEMA helpline.