Police are investigating a shooting in Milford and said the female victim is in stable condition.

Police said they responded to an apartment complex on Melba Street after a female sustained a gunshot wound and she is in in stable condition.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Detective Sergeant Youd at 203-783-4728 or email dyoud@milfordct.gov.