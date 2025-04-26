Fences on CT beaches popped up to protect nesting shorebirds from foot traffic

Cool off at the beach this summer, but beware of a tiny threatened species just trying to make it through the season. On certain beaches around the state, you might spot some areas of the beach fenced off.

On Long Beach in Stratford for example, there are a bunch of tiny, threatened birds settling down for the spring.

“We never encounter people, but mostly it’s just for us,” said Mario Idarraga, describing the beach.

He has been coming here for two decades and over the years, he has watched fences and signs pop up. A sign of spring, he said.

“Every summer, in the springtime, they always do that,” he described.

“They” is the National Audubon’s Connecticut office along with other conservation groups, organizations, state agencies, and volunteers.

The goal is to protect a few species, including the Piping Plover.

“It’s tough when you’re a little bird,” said Will Perret with the National Audubon Society and CT office.

These Piping Plover have migrated thousands of miles back to their homes along the Atlantic Coast, specifically the beaches.

Long Beach in Stratford just happens to be one of the state hotspots for nesting shorebirds like the plover.

“Which also just happen to be very popular for human recreation,” said Perret.

That’s the rub, according to Perret. These birds need the same area that millions of people will flock to annually.

It’s pressures like foot traffic, along with development and climate change that have impacted their population.

Currently, there are only about 100 mating pairs known in the Nutmeg State. Hence, the fence.

“It’s an immediate visual for the public to go 'hey, this is a really critical nesting area, we should not be going in this area,” said Perret.

But of course, these are wild animals, and they are not going to stick to the confines of a human made fence, they are going to go to the water for food and make the trek back to their nests. So the ask of experts is to always be careful.

“These are wild animals these are not exhibitions in a zoo in a museum, they should be given respect and as much space as possible,” Perret said.

He noted pets need to stay off the beach, and the best scenario is to walk a distance away from the fenced area to give the birds space. That’s why they recommend visiting with the tides, so at low tide, you have the most space available to avoid the fenced areas.

He hopes the visual will help people understand they are partially responsible for the success of a threatened and protected species.

“It’s a great way to connect with the general public explain to them the natural resources you can find in the community they live in,” Perret said.

Those walking say it’s not hard to be careful. Mario for example, said anything to keep these little birds safe is a good step, giving them the best chance possible.

“We respect the boundaries, we run down by the water. It’s cool, it’s nice,” said Idarraga.