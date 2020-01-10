Griswold

Feral Cat Found in Griswold Was Rabid

A feral cat in Griswold was rabid, according to the Uncas Health District, and they are urging people not to feed or approach wild animals.

The feral cat was in the area of Route 201, Glasgo Road, and was found yesterday to be positive for rabies, according to the health district.

Rabies is a deadly disease spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can also become infected and spread the virus, the health district warns.

Rabies can be spread by scratches or saliva from infected animals.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the Uncas Health District at 860-823-1189 or NECCOG Animal Control at 860-774-1253.

