Feral Cat Tests Positive For Rabies in Waterford

Health officials are issuing a warning after a feral cat in Waterford tested positive for rabies on Friday.

The cat was found in the area of Spithead Road, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

Officials are reminding people not to feed or approach wild or stray animals.

Rabies is a potentially deadly disease that can affect animals and people and is spread through scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva gets into an open wound, or into the eyes, nose, or mouth, according to Ledge Light Health District.