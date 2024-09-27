Feral cats trapped in North Haven won't be euthanized: first selectman

Animal control officers will begin trapping feral cats in a North Haven neighborhood next week.

The trapping will be happening in the Vineyard Road area, according to North Haven police.

Police posted a response on Facebook Friday after they say the recieved a number of questions from residents concerned about what would happen with the cats after they were trapped.

In the post, police said the decision to trap the stray animals was prompted by several complaint in the neighborhood about the cats causing unsanitary conditions and being a threat to domesticated pets. In one instance, a dog was attacked by a feral cat and lost an eye, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They said the cats can also carry diseases.

According to police, several area nonprofit organizations contacted the Town of North Haven to offer assistance caring for the trapped cats.

North Haven First Selectman Michael Freda told NBC Connecticut that no cats will be euthanized.

"The North Haven Police Department and myself will be working with animal control officers as well as local non-profit organizations that have stepped up to care for these feral cats that we plan on humanely entrapping," Freda said.