Festival season 2024: When and where Connecticut's fairs will be this fall

Carnivals, festivals and fairs, oh my!
Nothing says summer in New England quite like a good country fair, and as we reach the midpoint of summer, carnival season is officially upon us.
Here’s a list of the Connecticut fairs on tap for the coming months:
JULY
- 26-28: Lebanon Country Fair
- 26-28: Litchfield Jazz Fest
AUGUST
- 9-11: Wolcott Country Fair
- 16-18: Bridgewater Country Fair
- 16-18: Hamburg Fair
- 17: Milford Oyster Festival
- 22-25: Brooklyn Fair
- 23-24: Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival
- 23-25: Chester Fair
- 23-25: Terryville Lions Club Fair
- 24: Naugatuck Food Truck Festival
- 30-2: Haddam Neck Fair
- 30-2: Woodstock Fair
- 31-1: Corn Maze & Cider Donut Festival
- 31-2: Goshen Fair
SEPTEMBER
- 5-8: Hebron Harvest Fair
- 5-8: North Haven Fair
- 5-8: Wapping Fair
- 6-8: Bethlehem Fair
- 6-8: East Haven Fall Festival
- 6-8: Norwalk Oyster Festival
- 7-8: Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival
- 7-8: Saint Peter’s Grace Apple Festival
- 12-15: Four Town Fair
- 12-15: Berlin Lions Agricultural Fair
- 13-14: Milford Irish Festival
- 15: Trumbull Arts Festival
- 20-22: Guilford Fair
- 20-22: Newtown Arts Festival
- 21: Niantic Bay Oyster Festival
- 21-22: Olde Mistick Village Garlic Festival
- 21-22: Orange County Fair
- 22: Seymour Pumpkin Festival
- 26-29: Durham Fair
- 28: Bark & Brewfest
OCTOBER
- 4-6: Harwinton Fair
- 4-6: Portland Fair
- 4-6 & 11-13: Southington Apple Harvest Festival
- 5: South Windsor Apple Fest
- 11-13: Milford Pumpkin Festival
- 11-13: Riverton Fair
- 12-13: Bruce Museum Outdoor Arts Festival