Fidelco Guide Dogs Adjusting to New Norms Driven By the Pandemic

As we all work to rebound from the pandemic, everyone is adjusting, especially after COVID-19 lockdowns.

That includes service dogs. At Fidelco in Bloomfield, four-legged companions are adjusting to a new normal.

“Find the curb,” Keith Gile, of Milford, instructed his service dog, Becca. “Thank you. Why, thank you!”

Stopping her owner before he gets to the curb is just one of 7-year-old Becca’s jobs.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We were joined at the hip in early 2018. So we've been together now a little over five years,” Gile said.

Gile is visually impaired, but with Becca in step, he is empowered to step into a life of independence.

“With most disabled folks, getting there is 80% of the problem,” Gile said. “She removes a large part of that because you know, getting there might be getting an Uber or getting a bus or getting a taxi.”

Then 2020 came, and with it, the pandemic.

“Everything ground to a halt. And that was a very difficult stage for me, and I know for her as well,” Gile said.

Just like with people, lockdowns were jarring for a dog accustomed to taking public transportation and frequenting stores.

“It was a crash course in how to stop doing everything. And yet, at the same time, have to realize she's a dog, she has to do some exercising every day. We need to work together to stay in shape,” Gile said.

Becca received her instruction at Fidelco, just like a 1-year-old currently in training named Raella.

German Shepherds train at the Bloomfield facility for six to eight months before they are sent to work with visually impaired people all across the U.S. and Canada.

Lindsay Kababik, Fidelco training department supervisor, said the pandemic also brought challenges at Fidelco.

“Some dogs individually, maybe had a tougher time than others,” she said.

During initial lockdowns, the facility closed, and all dogs were sent to homes. Later, staff at the training center was limited.

Their regular sessions on subways, trains, and busses were out of the question.

“For us, as the trainers, it was tough for a while, like when we wanted to get on buses, we wanted to train them on the buses, and there weren't any buses to take,” Kababik said.

Kababik says they had to get creative, using buses that were out of service for their drills.

Now class is back in session. But as the world returns to normalcy, some of the guide dogs that went through lockdown also need a little support transitioning back into society.

“Some clients definitely had dogs that really, they used to ride the bus all the time and go into public and be in crowds. They call and they were like, ‘Oh, she's acting a little nervous being in a crowd,” Kababik said. "Mostly, we just tried to recommend that everybody take it slowly, just give them time to get back into it.”

Despite the challenges the pandemic brought, Becca was able to help Gile through those difficult days.

“Anytime she can go for a walk, she wants to go for a walk. anytime she can play, that's a good time to play. So that enthusiasm was invigorating during the tough times,” he said.

A smile, a wagging tail, and consistency during uncertain times.

“Everything has changed,” Gile said. “Schooling has changed. Transportation has changed. Jobs have changed. It's nice to wake up in the morning to know she hasn't.”

Fidelco limited breeding during the pandemic, so they have fewer dogs than normal for those waiting to receive one. Dogs were also sent to areas closer to Connecticut due to the limited ability to travel.

Fidelco is always looking for people to become puppy raisers, to take in the sweet companions during their youngest days and teach them manners while they also play and enjoy their puppyhood. Those puppy raisers can have any kind of home, since clients have a variety of housing. That program has changed with the program too, with more puppy raising classes out in the field.