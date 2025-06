A crash has closed Route 2 West in Marlborough.

The crash happened near Exit 15, according to Colchester fire officials, who responded to the incident.

State police said the crash involves one vehicle that caught fire.

There are possible serious injuries reported, according to state police.

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed.