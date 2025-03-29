Fiery crash closes Route 7 in Cornwall

A fiery crash has closed Route 7 in Cornwall on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded to 250 Kent Road shortly after 3 p.m. for a reported crash into a utility pole.

According to state police, one person was trapped, but has since been removed from the vehicle.

Troopers said LifeStar was initially requested and was later cancelled. Injuries were reported. The extent is unknown at this time.

Investigators said at one point, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Route 7 is currently closed between Whitcomb Hill Road and Carter Road. There is no estimate for the duration of the closure.