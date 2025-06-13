While we are one year away from the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, fans of soccer can watch the exclusive Club games here at the Oculus.

From Saturday, June 28, through Sunday, July 13, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it is hosting free public viewings of 2025 FIFA Club World Cup games on the World Trade Center campus. They'll run from the Round of 16, where each group winner will play against one of the second-placed teams, through to the tournament final. The viewings are presented in partnership with FIFA and the New York Red Bulls.

Some teams feature star players that fans will later see representing their countries in next year’s FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The viewing experience will include a large screen set up on North Oculus Plaza, where fans can take advantage of food and beverage options from the Oculus Beer Garden and Westfield World Trade Center retailers and restaurants. The Red Bulls’ 'BULLevard' will also feature games, giveaways, player appearances, performances and more. Viewings are standing room only.

So far this year, the campus has hosted viewings of the Yankees vs. Mets subway series and New York Knicks playoff games. Last summer, cricket fans congregated on the campus for viewings of the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup.

The dates of the game viewings are as follows, according to the World Trade Center website:

Round of 16:

Saturday, June 28, games at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 29, games at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Monday, June 30, games at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1, games at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Quarter-final round:

Friday, July 4, games at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 5, games at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Semi-final round:

Tuesday, July 8, game at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 9, game at 3 p.m.

Tournament final:

Sunday, July 13, game at 3 p.m.

More information can be found here.