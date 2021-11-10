Fifth Arrest Made in Connection With May Shooting Death in Middletown

Middletown Police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a shooting in the Westlake area of Middletown in May that killed a 25-year-old man.

The shooting happened on May 16. Police initially responded to reports of an altercation in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court, which escalated to a shots-fired call.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police identified the victim as Tylon Hardy, 25 of Middletown. Medics tried to revive him, but he died at the scene, police said.

Middletown detectives worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to find 20-year-old Matthew O’Banner, of Middletown.

Police said he was hiding in New Jersey and was arraigned in August after being extradited.

Police previously said he faces charges including murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

His mother is suspected of hindering the investigation, tampering with evidence, interfering with officers, and other charges related to the homicide and she was taken into custody, police said.

O’Banner’s girlfriend was also taken into custody in August, suspected of interfering with the investigation.

Police have also taken a 21-year-old man who they said was present and involved in the shooting incident that led to the death of Hardy into custody. He was charged with violation of probation and held on a $75,000 court-set bond.

On Nov. 4, Middletown police took a person into custody who was 17 years old at the time of the incident and obtained an arrest warrant for his suspected involvement in the homicide.

He was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, unlawful discharge of a firearm and carrying handgun without a permit. He was taken into juvenile detention and later released after posting bond.