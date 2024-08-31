New Haven

Fight inside New Haven bar leads to shooting, 2 injured: police

A fight inside of a bar in New Haven early Saturday morning led to a shooting and two people were injured, according to police.

Officers responded to Noa in the 200 block of Crown Street around 1 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Callers said there was a fight inside of the bar and two gunshots were heard. After the incident, the people inside of the bar fled from the area.

While officers were there, a 28-year-old woman said she was shot. Investigators said there appeared to be a scratch to her right shin with a small amount of blood. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated.

A second woman later said she was shot, too. Police said she showed officers a small red mark that didn't break skin on her ankle. She did not require medical attention.

Ballistic evidence was found in the area. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 946-6304. The anonymous tip line can also be utilized at 866-888-TIPS.

