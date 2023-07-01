Fight inside Norwich bar leads to shooting

A fight inside of a bar in Norwich led to a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers received a 911 call from Pistol Pete's Bar and Grill on Stonington Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. about a shooting in the business.

According to police, the first officer to arrive found a man running out the door and behind the bar. The officer was able to apprehend the man, later identified as 37-year-old Bob H. Louis, after a short chase in the woods behind the building.

Investigators said Louis had a gun in his possession when he was apprehended. He is facing charges including criminal possession of a firearm and interfering. He was released after posting bond.

Authorities believe there was a fight inside of the bar and it led to the shooting. Officials said they found evidence of a shooting inside.

It is not believed to be a random incident and there is no public safety concern.

The investigation is open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ken Wright at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3159 or by email at kwright@cityofnorwich.org. Anonymous tips can also be left at the department's anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.