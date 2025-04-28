Fight leads to minor being stabbed in Torrington, teen and minor arrested

A fight led to a minor being stabbed in Torrington on Sunday and a teenager and a minor have been arrested.

Officers responded to Turner Avenue around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a fight between seven to 10 minors. It was also reported that one of the minors may have been stabbed during the fight.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police said a male minor was found to have a small laceration to his abdomen. He was transported to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury. He was later released from the hospital.

According to authorities, the minor had gone to the home on Turner Avenue with a friend so the friend could see his child. Once outside the home, police said the minor who was stabbed engaged in an argument with a female minor and an 18-year-old woman.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In video footage from a nearby business, as the argument escalated, the 18-year-old woman could reportedly be seen hitting the minor in the face with a closed fist and a fight ensuing. Police said the 18-year-old woman could then be seen getting something from her pocket and hitting the male minor once before the male backs off and walks away.

Investigators said a small folding knife was found on the 18-year-old woman's property, but it's unclear if this was the weapon used in the stabbing.

The 18-year-old woman from Torrington was arrested and charged with breach of peace and assault. She is being held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on April 28.

The minor male was also arrested and charged with breach of peace.