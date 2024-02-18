Fight leads to shooting at New Haven apartment: police

A fight led to a shooting at an apartment in New Haven early Sunday morning and one person was taken to the hospital, according to police.

Officers received a 911 call about a person shot around 12:20 a.m. Police did not give the exact location of the shooting.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a person inside of an apartment with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

There was reportedly a fight at the apartment with a second person and the man was shot during the struggle. It's unclear if the other person involved in the fight was injured.

Detectives responded to collect evidence, search for surveillance footage and speak with potential witnesses. Ballistic evidence has been collected.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (203) 946-6304 or through the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.