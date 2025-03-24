Fights at adventure park in Orange led to large police response, 4 arrests: police

Police said they had to use pepper spray to break up a disturbance at Urban Air Adventure Park in Orange on Saturday and they have arrested four teens.

Officers responded to Urban Air Adventure Park on Bull Hill Lane just after 8 p.m. on Saturday because several people were fighting and they found a crowd, most of whom were children, screaming, running around and fighting, according to police.

The police department’s entire shift responded and mutual aid was brought in from West Haven as well.

Police said an Orange police officer sprayed pepper spray into the air after giving a warning to break up the crowd that was fighting and keeping officers from reaching the people who were suspected of being involved.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Two 14-year-olds from Bridgeport and two New Haven teens, 14 and 15, were arrested and turned over to their parents after being given summons for juvenile court dates.

Hundreds of people were inside, including many unsupervised children, police said.

Police do not know what the fight was over, but said it might have had to do with aggressive behavior in the dodge ball pit.

Police said there were more disturbances outside and in neighboring lots after the business was evacuated.