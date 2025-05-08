Filipino Catholics in CT excited for the possibility of an ‘Asian Pope Francis'

One of the favorites to be the next pope is a Filipino cardinal, Luis Antonio Tagle, who’s been dubbed as the “Asian Pope Francis."

“It is a proud moment for me and my family,” Arvin Antiporda, of Rocky Hill, said.

A moment many Filipinos across Connecticut are taking in with talk of Cardinal Tagle being a strong contender to be the next pope. He’s from the Philippines, a country where about 80% of the population is Catholic. He’s also been dubbed the “Asian Pope Francis."

“He approached similar things when it came to doctrine, when it came to serving the community as far as the marginalized and the poor,” James Punzalan, of Windsor, said.

Filipino parishioners say they adore the late Pope Francis and see Cardinal Tagle following in his legacy.

“He goes to the barrios. He attends to the problems of the poor,” Amelita J. Punongbayan, of Hartford, said.

“He’s more inclusive. He’s bringing people together,” Carlo Gauat, of Middletown, said.

For young Catholics like Voltaire Vergara, a more progressive church with Cardinal Tagle at the helm would strengthen their faith.

“I feel as if Cardinal Tagle would focus more on the young, want the young want,” he said.

The community said they’ll be praying for the conclave to pick the best cardinal for the job and say it would be an honor if Cardinal Tagle was chosen.

“If it is decided that Cardinal Tagle gets elected as pope, I’m pretty sure it’s an extremely joyful moment for all of us,” Antiporda said.

If Cardinal Tagle is chosen, he would be the first ever Asian pope and at age 67, he would be the youngest since John Paul II was chosen in 1978.

Another top contender is Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who was Francis’ secretary of state, and is seen as a centrist stabilizer.