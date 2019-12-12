Final Days to Sign Up for Health Insurance Through Access Health CT

‘Tis the season of giving and that time of year to think about your health.

There are just a few days left to sign up for health insurance for the new year.

There’s the countdown until Christmas, but first up this month is the countdown to sign up for health insurance through Access Health CT, if you don’t already get insurance through an employer.

The Open enrollment period ends December 15.

“For someone who has been at a job for 10 years, this is the first time doing it on their own, without an HR person to hold their hand. It’s a lot to do. Health insurance is not easy,” said Rachelle Pierre, broker and support supervisor for Access Health CT.

Signing up for health insurance is hard work, but with just a couple of days left for enrollment, Pierre wants to remind Connecticut residents that no matter your situation whether your switching or starting coverage through the state, there’s still free help available.

“As of October, the latest uninsured rate in CT stands at 5.8%. That’s approximately 187,000 individuals that we still need to, so we want to make sure we’re raising awareness,” said Andrea Ravitz, the director of marketing and communications for Access Health CT.

Enrollment help is still available Friday at East Hartford, Hartford, Stamford, Waterbury, and Bloomfield.

“Young generations feel like they don’t need health insurance, but a lot of emergencies happen, accidents happen and this is your best insurance to have insurance,” said Ravitz.

Pierre and others want you to make sure you understand the options available for you and your loved ones because, “You have to make sure you stay healthy,” said Pierre.

Enrollment Location Information:

Town Location Hours Bloomfield West Hartford-Bloomfield Health District

580 Cottage Grove Road Monday-Friday

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. East Hartford Raymond Library

840 Main Street Monday-Friday

9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Hartford Community Renewal Team

330 Market Street Monday-Friday

8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Stamford Ferguson Library

1 Public Library Plaza Monday-Friday

10:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Waterbury New Opportunities, Inc.

23 North Elm Street Monday-Friday

9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

In addition to those enrollment help center locations, there will be fairs in Bridgeport, New Haven, New Britain, and Waterbury in the coming days.

Enrollment Fair Information:

Date Town Location Hours Thursday, December 12 Danbury Banquet Hall at Hatter’s Park

7 East Hayestown Road 5 - 8 p.m. Saturday, December 14 Bridgeport St. Vincent's Medical Center

Cancer Center

2800 Main Street 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14 New Haven James Hillhouse High School Cafeteria

480 Sherman Parkway 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, December 15 New Britain Central Connecticut State University ITBD

185 Main Street 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15 Waterbury Waterbury City Hall

235 Grand Street 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

You can also reach the call center at 1-855-372-2428 or visit online at ACCESSHEALTHCT.COM