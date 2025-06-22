PGA Tour

Final round tee times delayed at Travelers Championship due to weather

Jun 21, 2025; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; General view on the 18th hole as Denny McCarthy and Austin Eckroat prepare to play their putts during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Tee times at the Travelers Championship have been delayed on Sunday due to weather.

The tournament is now scheduled to begin at 10:55 a.m. Play was originally scheduled to begin at 7:55 a.m.

Rain moved into Connecticut before 7 a.m. Sunday, leading to the decision to delay the start of Round 4. There were also thunderstorms in the area.

Gates will open to the general public at 10:30 a.m., according to tournament officials.

Because of the delayed start, the players will go off the 1st and 10th tees as threesomes instead of twosomes.

The leaders will tee off at 12:55 p.m., which is almost an hour ahead of when they were originally scheduled to start the final round.

Tommy Fleetwood goes into the last day of the Travelers Championship at 16 under, three shots ahead of Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley.

PGA Tour
