Find where your town ranks on the top 100 towns to live in CT

By Anyssa McCalla

Niche has released their annual 100 best places to live in Connecticut and one town once again took the top spot.

The places are ranked by data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Education.

There are multiple other considerations when the towns are picked as the best places to live. This includes:

  • Cost of living
  • Higher education rate
  • Housing (property values, taxes, housing cost)
  • Public schools
  • Diversity
  • Crime and safety
  • Jobs
  • Family activities and nightlife
  • Surveys and reviews from residents
Here is the list of the top best places to live in Connecticut:

  1. West Hartford
  2. Glastonbury Center
  3. Westport
  4. Farmington
  5. Weatogue
  6. Simsbury
  7. Avon
  8. Riverside
  9. Glastonbury
  10. Old Greenwich

Click here to see where your town landed on the rankings.

