Find where your town ranks on the top 100 towns to live in CT

Niche has released their annual 100 best places to live in Connecticut and one town once again took the top spot.

The places are ranked by data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Department of Education.

There are multiple other considerations when the towns are picked as the best places to live. This includes:

Cost of living

Higher education rate

Housing (property values, taxes, housing cost)

Public schools

Diversity

Crime and safety

Jobs

Family activities and nightlife

Surveys and reviews from residents

Here is the list of the top best places to live in Connecticut:

West Hartford Glastonbury Center Westport Farmington Weatogue Simsbury Avon Riverside Glastonbury Old Greenwich

Click here to see where your town landed on the rankings.