Waterbury

Fire at abandoned Waterbury school suspected to be arson

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A fire at an abandoned school in Waterbury on Tuesday night is suspected to be arson, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to an abandoned school on Weldon Street around 10:30 p.m.

Fire investigators said they suspect the fire is arson because the building was boarded up and had no utilities working.

One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury. No other injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

