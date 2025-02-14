Hartford

Firefighters use ladders to rescue residents from fire at Hartford apartment building

Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from a fire at an apartment building in Hartford on Friday morning and one man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.

Firefighters responded to 7 Sisson Ave., a three-story 20-unit apartment building in the Parkville neighborhood, at 8:49 a.m. and found fire.

Smoke was heavy throughout the building, so firefighters used ladders and safely removed residents, fire officials said.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down and no one was found inside, according to the fire department.

One man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

