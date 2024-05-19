Fire at 12-story Stamford apartment building sends 2 residents to hospital

A fire prompted the evacuation of a large 12-story apartment building in Stamford on Saturday and two residents were transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Firefighters responded to a residential high rise building with 140 units on Prospect Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of smoke in the lobby.

Crews found a floor sanding machine on fire in a first floor apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

According to fire officials, the fire created a significant amount of smoke that moved into the first floor hallway and lobby area as residents were evacuating.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Two residents were reportedly treated for medical issues related to the evacuation and smoke conditions. Both were transported to Stamford Hospital to be evaluated.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Stamford Fire Marshal's Office.