Fire at building in Cheshire causes heating oil tank leak

A fire at a building in Cheshire on Saturday caused heating oil tanks to leak and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is assessing the situation.

The DEEP Emergency Response Unit responded to a fire on Railroad Avenue shortly before 5 a.m.

According to DEEP, officials found multiple heating oil tanks at the site, some of which had leaked.

The property owner has contacted an environmental services firm to manage the cleanup and recovery of petroleum materials.

It is believed the environmental impact is contained to the property with mionr potential for off-site runoff.

DEEP is continuing to assess the situation.

The structure is described as primarily vacant with one active tenant. Residents in the area do not need to take any precautions at this time.

