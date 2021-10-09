Fire at House Listed For Sale in Norwich Considered Suspicious: PD

Police are investigating after a house that's listed for sale in Norwich caught on fire on Saturday morning and authorities said they believe the fire is suspicious.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls about a house fire on Beebe Road around 8:30 a.m.

Firefighters responded to the home and said they found it fully engulfed in flames.

The home was unoccupied because it is currently listed for sale, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the cause and origin of the fire is suspicious.

The Norwich Fire Marshal, Norwich Police Department and the Connecticut State Police Arson Unit are actively investigating the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact Investigator Scott Dupointe at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3141 or by email at sdupointe@cityofnorwich.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (860) 886-5561 ext. 4. All information can be kept confidential.